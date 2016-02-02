Overview

Dr. Don Henslee, MD is an Urology Specialist in Lincoln, NE. They specialize in Urology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Bryan East Campus, CHI Health St. Elizabeth, Crete Area Medical Center and Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Henslee works at Urology, PC in Lincoln, NE. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.