Dr. Don Fontana, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Don Fontana, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (26)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Overview

Dr. Don Fontana, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Waldorf, MD. They completed their fellowship with Georgetown U Hosp Prg

Dr. Fontana works at Don J Fontana MD PA in Waldorf, MD. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Don J. Fontana M.d. PA
    3500 Old Washington Rd, Waldorf, MD 20602 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 870-0600
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Medstar Southern Maryland Hospital Center
  • Sibley Memorial Hospital
  • Suburban Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Wound Repair
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Blepharoplasty
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.5
Average provider rating
Based on 26 ratings
Patient Ratings (26)
5 Star
(23)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(3)
About Dr. Don Fontana, MD

Specialties
  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1124003421
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Georgetown U Hosp Prg
Board Certifications
  • Plastic Surgery
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Don Fontana, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fontana is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Fontana has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Fontana has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Fontana works at Don J Fontana MD PA in Waldorf, MD. View the full address on Dr. Fontana’s profile.

26 patients have reviewed Dr. Fontana. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fontana.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fontana, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fontana appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.