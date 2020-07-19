Dr. Don Fontana, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fontana is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Don Fontana, MD
Overview
Dr. Don Fontana, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Waldorf, MD. They completed their fellowship with Georgetown U Hosp Prg
Dr. Fontana works at
Locations
Don J. Fontana M.d. PA3500 Old Washington Rd, Waldorf, MD 20602 Directions (301) 870-0600Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Medstar Southern Maryland Hospital Center
- Sibley Memorial Hospital
- Suburban Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Fontana performed a facelift, eyelid, and neck lift a year ago. I am very happy with the natural looking results. He and his staff were always accessible and attentive before and after the surgery.
About Dr. Don Fontana, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- 1124003421
Education & Certifications
- Georgetown U Hosp Prg
- Plastic Surgery
