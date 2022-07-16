Overview

Dr. Don Fishman, MD is a Trauma Medicine Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They graduated from Rush Medical College Rush Univeristy and is affiliated with Overland Park Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Fishman works at Overland Park General and Trauma Surgery in Overland Park, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.