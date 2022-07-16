Dr. Don Fishman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fishman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Don Fishman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Don Fishman, MD is a Trauma Medicine Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They graduated from Rush Medical College Rush Univeristy and is affiliated with Overland Park Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Fishman works at
Locations
Overland Park General and Trauma Surgery10550 Quivira Rd Ste 250, Overland Park, KS 66215 Directions (913) 372-7735
Hospital Affiliations
- Overland Park Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Don Fishman has operated on me twice and he is a wonderful doctor. I trust him completely. You cannot find a better doctor.
About Dr. Don Fishman, MD
- Trauma Medicine
- English
- 1295810810
Education & Certifications
- St. Luke's Hospital & Medical Center
- Rush Medical College Rush Univeristy
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fishman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fishman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fishman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Fishman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fishman.
