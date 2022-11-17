Dr. Don Escarzega-Phan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Escarzega-Phan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Don Escarzega-Phan, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Don Escarzega-Phan, MD is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in Arlington, TX. They completed their residency with Georgetown University Hospital
Dr. Escarzega-Phan works at
Texas Pain Specialists1119 W Randol Mill Rd, Arlington, TX 76012 Directions (817) 860-2700
I have been a patient of Dr. Phan for approximately 5 years, Despite my severe spinal issues, he has kept me mobile, largely pain free and reasonably vital for a 70+ year old guy who beat up his body for the preceding 60+ years. I have been treated with a combination of low dose pain medication, occasional lumbar injections and intense physical therapy at TMI Arlington to strengthen my core. No cane, limp or miserable sciatic pain. Plus his staff is truly professional and if you engage with them, pretty funny. He has been a life changer for me.
- Interventional Pain Medicine
- English, Vietnamese
- 1073747150
- Georgetown University Hospital
- Brockton Hospital
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
