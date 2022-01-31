Dr. Don Dumont, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dumont is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Don Dumont, MD
Dr. Don Dumont, MD is a Pulmonologist in Munster, IN. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Crown Point, Franciscan Health Dyer, Franciscan Health Hammond and Franciscan Health Munster.
Locations
Franciscan Hammond Clinic LLC7905 Calumet Ave, Munster, IN 46321 Directions (219) 836-4601
Franciscan Medical Specialists761 45th St Ste 108, Munster, IN 46321 Directions (219) 922-5416
St Margarets Emergency Department5454 Hohman Ave, Hammond, IN 46320 Directions (219) 932-2300Monday12:30pm - 4:00pmTuesday8:30am - 2:00pmWednesday10:00am - 5:00pmThursday10:30am - 2:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Franciscan Health Crown Point
- Franciscan Health Dyer
- Franciscan Health Hammond
- Franciscan Health Munster
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Doctor always answers question and is an excellent diagnostician. I would highly recommend him!.
About Dr. Don Dumont, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 44 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Dr. Dumont has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dumont accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dumont has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dumont has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Asthma and Sleep Apnea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dumont on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Dumont. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dumont.
