Super Profile

Dr. Don Duff, MD

Nephrology
5 (12)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Don Duff, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Nephrology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Health Louisville, Norton Audubon Hospital, Norton Brownsboro Hospital, Norton Hospital and Norton Women's and Children's Hospital.

Dr. Duff works at The Kidney Specialists in Louisville, KY with other offices in Mt Washington, KY and Shepherdsville, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Hypokalemia , Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    The Kidney Specialists of Kentuckiana
    3999 Dutchmans Ln Ste 4A, Louisville, KY 40207 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 365-2655
  2. 2
    The Kidney Specialists of Kentuckiana- MT WASHINGTON
    300 High Point Ct, Mt Washington, KY 40047 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 365-2655
  3. 3
    The Kidney Specialists of Kentuckiana- AUDUBON
    3101 Poplar Level Rd Ste 101, Louisville, KY 40213 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 365-2655
  4. 4
    The Kidney Specialists of Kentuckiana- DIXIE
    4420 Dixie Hwy Ste 114, Louisville, KY 40216 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 365-2655
  5. 5
    The Kidney Specialists of Kentuckiana SHEPHERDSVILLE
    115 Huston Dr, Shepherdsville, KY 40165 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 365-2655

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Health Louisville
  • Norton Audubon Hospital
  • Norton Brownsboro Hospital
  • Norton Hospital
  • Norton Women's and Children's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hypokalemia
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease
Hypokalemia
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease

Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Medullary Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Polycystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Related Services Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Polycystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Hypertension Chevron Icon
Renal Osteodystrophy Chevron Icon
Tuberous Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • HealthLink
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia
    • Zurich

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (12)
    Oct 25, 2022
    He take care my son for more than 2 years, he exceeded my expectations and his team. GREAT.
    — Oct 25, 2022
    About Dr. Don Duff, MD

    Specialties
    • Nephrology
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1154325900
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Louisville Hospital
    Residency
    • University Of Louisville Hospital
    Internship
    • University Of Louisville Hospital
    Medical Education
    • University Of Louisville School Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Virginia, Charlottesville, Virginia
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Nephrology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Don Duff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Duff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Duff has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Duff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Duff has seen patients for Hypokalemia , Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Duff on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Duff. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Duff.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Duff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Duff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

