Dr. Don Duff, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Nephrology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Health Louisville, Norton Audubon Hospital, Norton Brownsboro Hospital, Norton Hospital and Norton Women's and Children's Hospital.



Dr. Duff works at The Kidney Specialists in Louisville, KY with other offices in Mt Washington, KY and Shepherdsville, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Hypokalemia , Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.