Dr. Don Davis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Davis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Don Davis, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Don Davis, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Panama City, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT|Louisiana State School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Gulf Coast Hospital.
Dr. Davis works at
Locations
-
1
Gulf Coast Heart and Vascular2428 Jenks Ave, Panama City, FL 32405 Directions (850) 215-6008Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 12:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Gulf Coast Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Davis?
Dr. Davis is a very caring, professional in the office and had fantastic bedside manner. He takes time to listen.
About Dr. Don Davis, MD
- Cardiology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1154528693
Education & Certifications
- Ochsner Clinic Foundation
- University of Florida Health Science Center|University of Florida Health Science Center|University of Florida Health Sciences Center
- LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT|Louisiana State School Of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Davis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Davis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Davis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Davis works at
Dr. Davis has seen patients for Heart Disease, Chest Pain and Sinus Bradycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Davis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Davis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Davis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Davis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Davis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.