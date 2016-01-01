Dr. Don Davis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Davis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Don Davis, MD
Overview
Dr. Don Davis, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Anchorage, AK. They graduated from University Of Utah School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Alaska Regional Hospital.
Dr. Davis works at
Locations
Don Davis, MD135 W Dimond Blvd Ste 107, Anchorage, AK 99515 Directions (888) 510-5024
Hospital Affiliations
- Alaska Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Don Davis, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1023254190
Education & Certifications
- University of Florida Health Jacksonville
- University Of Utah School Of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Davis accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Davis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Davis has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Davis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Davis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Davis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.