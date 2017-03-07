Dr. Don Burgos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burgos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Don Burgos, MD
Overview
Dr. Don Burgos, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Tavares, FL. They completed their residency with SUNY Hlth Sci Ctr
Dr. Burgos works at
Locations
Ear, Nose, and Throat Associates of Lake Co.2038 CLASSIQUE LN, Tavares, FL 32778 Directions (352) 742-0225
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Waterman
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Burgos?
Dr and staff were very good and professional. No long wait time and easy to understand options.
About Dr. Don Burgos, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- SUNY Hlth Sci Ctr
- Af Philippines Med Ctr
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Burgos has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Burgos accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Burgos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Burgos has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Outer Ear Infection and Malignant Otitis Externa, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Burgos on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Burgos speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Burgos. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burgos.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Burgos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Burgos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.