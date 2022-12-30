Dr. Don Buford, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Buford is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Don Buford, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UCLA David Geffen School of Medicine, Los Angeles, CA|UCLA Sch of Med|UCLA school of Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine.
Texas Orthobiologics1015 N Carroll Ave Ste 2000, Dallas, TX 75204 Directions (682) 200-3298Monday8:30am - 4:00pmTuesday8:30am - 4:00pmWednesday8:30am - 4:00pmThursday8:30am - 4:00pmFriday8:30am - 4:00pm
- Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Southern California Orthopaedic Institute|Southern California Orthopedic Institute
- Parkland Health & Hospital System|UT Southwestern/Parkland Meml Hosp|UTSW - Dallas
- Parkland Health And Hospital System|UT Southwestern/Parkland Hosp
- UCLA David Geffen School of Medicine, Los Angeles, CA|UCLA Sch of Med|UCLA school of Medicine
Dr. Buford has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Buford accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Buford using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Buford has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Buford speaks Spanish.
808 patients have reviewed Dr. Buford. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Buford.
