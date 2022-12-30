Overview

Dr. Don Buford, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UCLA David Geffen School of Medicine, Los Angeles, CA|UCLA Sch of Med|UCLA school of Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine.



Dr. Buford works at Texas Orthobiologics in Dallas, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.