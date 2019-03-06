Dr. Bandari has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Don Bandari, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Don Bandari, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Brookdale Hospital Medical Center.
Dr. Bandari works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Pm. Medical PC1664 E 14th St Ste 201, Brooklyn, NY 11229 Directions (718) 787-0400
Hospital Affiliations
- Brookdale Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bandari?
I have been referred to Dr. Bandari way back in 2005 by my then internal medicine Dr. Mckenzie who is a great doctor. Dr. Bandari I find to be very professional, personable and caring person and to his patients where it matters. I have always felt comfortable coming into the office and knowing that I will be in good hands and Dr. Bandari will let me know the truth about my health. I never once felt like this man or his staff can't be trusted and I should seek care somewhere else. I am grateful!
About Dr. Don Bandari, MD
- Cardiology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Persian
- 1558362673
Education & Certifications
- University Hospital of Brooklyn
- Brookdale University Hospital Medical Center
- Brookdale University Hospital Medical Center
- VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bandari accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bandari has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bandari works at
Dr. Bandari has seen patients for Cardiac Imaging, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bandari on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bandari speaks Persian.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Bandari. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bandari.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bandari, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bandari appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.