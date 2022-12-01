Dr. Don Aaron, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aaron is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Don Aaron, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Don Aaron, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Statesboro, GA. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Mercer University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Candler County Hospital, East Georgia Regional Medical Center, Evans Memorial Hospital and Optim Medical Center Screven.
Dr. Aaron works at
Locations
-
1
East Georgia Regional Medical Center1499 Fair Rd, Statesboro, GA 30458 Directions (904) 953-2000
-
2
Optim Health System - Sylvania213 Mims Rd, Sylvania, GA 30467 Directions (912) 303-7729
-
3
Optim Orthopedics-statesboro16915 Highway 67 Ste A, Statesboro, GA 30458 Directions (912) 681-2500
-
4
Optim Orthopedics-metter8 N Williams St, Metter, GA 30439 Directions (912) 681-2500
-
5
Optim Orthopedics-Sylvania102 Rocky Ford Rd, Sylvania, GA 30467 Directions (912) 564-5236
Hospital Affiliations
- Candler County Hospital
- East Georgia Regional Medical Center
- Evans Memorial Hospital
- Optim Medical Center Screven
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Aaron?
I have gone to Dr. Aaron for all my orthopedic needs. Always concerned about my condition and always has the right answer for my care needs. I recommend him to all my friends and family.
About Dr. Don Aaron, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1477656874
Education & Certifications
- American Sports Medicine Institute With Dr. James Andrews (Birmingham, Al)Georgia Southern University Team Physician (Statesboro, Ga)
- Campbell Clinic
- Methodist University Hospital
- Mercer University School of Medicine
- Presbyterian Hospital
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Aaron has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aaron accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Aaron has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Aaron works at
149 patients have reviewed Dr. Aaron. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aaron.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aaron, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aaron appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.