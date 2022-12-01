Overview

Dr. Don Aaron, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Statesboro, GA. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Mercer University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Candler County Hospital, East Georgia Regional Medical Center, Evans Memorial Hospital and Optim Medical Center Screven.



Dr. Aaron works at SCOTT C ALAN MD in Statesboro, GA with other offices in Sylvania, GA and Metter, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.