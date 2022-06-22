See All Colon Surgeons & Rectal Surgeons in Brownsville, TX
Dr. Dominique Vande Maele, MD

Colorectal Surgery
5 (47)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Dominique Vande Maele, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Brownsville, TX. They graduated from CATHOLIC UNIVERSITY OF LOUVAIN and is affiliated with Valley Regional Medical Center and Valley Baptist Medical Center - Brownsville.

Dr. Vande Maele works at Brownsville Surgical Specialists in Brownsville, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Anal or Rectal Pain, Intestinal Obstruction and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Brownsville Surgical Specialists
    100 E Alton Gloor Blvd Bldg B Ste 260, Brownsville, TX 78526 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (956) 396-8747

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Valley Regional Medical Center
  • Valley Baptist Medical Center - Brownsville

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anal or Rectal Pain
Intestinal Obstruction
Hemorrhoids
Anal or Rectal Pain
Intestinal Obstruction
Hemorrhoids

Anal or Rectal Pain
Intestinal Obstruction
Hemorrhoids
Abdominal Pain
Abdominoplasty
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Constipation
Excision of Stomach Tumor
Gallstones
Incisional Hernia
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage)
Colorectal Cancer
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Gastric Ulcer
Gastrotomy
Hiatal Hernia
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Anal Fissure
Anal Fistula
Anorectal Abscess
Anoscopy
Appendicitis
Barrett's Esophagus
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Colectomy
Colectomy and Sigmoidectomy With Robotic Assistance
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy
Duodenal Polypectomy
Esophageal Varices
Excision of Rectal Tumor
Fistulectomy or Fistulotomy, Anal
Gallbladder Removal
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags
Hernia Repair
Ileus
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Inguinal Hernia
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open
Intestinal Abscess
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy)
Lipomas
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair
Port Placements or Replacements
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
Secondary Malignancies
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Sphincterotomy
Ulcerative Colitis
Umbilical Hernia
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Ventral Hernia
Anoscopy With Removal of Anal Tumor
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic
Appendectomy, Open
Biliary Atresia
Bladder Surgery
Bone Cancer
Bone Marrow Biopsy
Brain Injury
Breast Cancer
Carcinoma in Situ
Colonoscopy With Polypectomy
Colorectal Surgery, Robotic-Assisted
Crohn's Disease
Cystotomy
Destruction of Anal Tumor
Diverticular Diseases
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Empyema
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open)
Esophageal Cancer
Esophageal Diverticulum
Esophageal Fistula
Esophagogastroscopy
Esophagoscopy
Excision of Esophageal Lesion
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Fecal Impaction Removal
Flexible Sigmoidoscopy With Robotic Assistance
Gallbladder Diseases
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open
Gastrectomy
Gynecologic Cancer
Hemorrhoid Banding
Hernia
Hyperparathyroidism
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object
Incisional Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Intestinal Atresia
Ischemic Colitis
Laparoscopic Abdominoperineal Resection of the Rectum With Robotic Assistance
Laparoscopic Colon Surgery
Laparoscopic Diaphragmatic or Paraesophageal Hernia Repair With Robotic Assistance
Laparoscopic Excision or Destruction of Ovary With Robotic Assistance
Laparoscopic Ventral Herniorrhaphy
Laparotomy
Liver Cancer
Lung Cancer
Lymphangioma
Male Breast Cancer
Mesenteric Lymphadenitis
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract
Neuroendocrine Tumors
Osteosarcoma
Pancreatic Cancer
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Partial Lung Collapse
Pelvic Abscess
Peptic Ulcer
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis
Peripheral Artery Catheterization
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Pleural Effusion
Proctectomy, Open or Laparoscopic (incl. Swenson and Duhamel Procedures)
Puncture Aspiration
Pyloric Stenosis
Rectovaginal Fistula
Removal of Reproductive Organs (Hysterectomy, Oophorectomy, Salpingectomy, Salpingo-Oophorectomy, Resection of Peritoneal Malignancy)
Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft)
Single Incision Laparoscopic Surgery
Small Intestine Cancer
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
Stomach Cancer
Sympathectomy
Thyroid Cancer
Tonsillitis
Varicose Veins
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines
Wound Repair
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 47 ratings
    Patient Ratings (47)
    5 Star
    (44)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 22, 2022
    I got excellent treatment with Dr.Vande Maele , I had surgery and i recuperated from surgery really good, Office staff was really nice as well .
    Maria Elena Cantu — Jun 22, 2022
    About Dr. Dominique Vande Maele, MD

    • Colorectal Surgery
    Education & Certifications

    • Mount Sinai Beth Israel
    • CATHOLIC UNIVERSITY OF LOUVAIN
    • Colon & Rectal Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dominique Vande Maele, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vande Maele is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Vande Maele has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Vande Maele has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Vande Maele works at Brownsville Surgical Specialists in Brownsville, TX. View the full address on Dr. Vande Maele’s profile.

    Dr. Vande Maele has seen patients for Anal or Rectal Pain, Intestinal Obstruction and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vande Maele on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    47 patients have reviewed Dr. Vande Maele. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vande Maele.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vande Maele, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vande Maele appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

