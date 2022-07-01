Dr. Dominique Delma, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Delma is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dominique Delma, MD
Overview
Dr. Dominique Delma, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Kingston, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HealthAlliance Hospital Mary's Avenue Campus.
Locations
Institute For Family Health1 Foxhall Ave, Kingston, NY 12401 Directions (845) 338-8444
Health Alliance of the Hudson Valley396 Broadway, Kingston, NY 12401 Directions (845) 331-3131
Hospital Affiliations
- HealthAlliance Hospital Mary's Avenue Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
If you are looking for someone who is straightforward, supportive, and a rockstar in the delivery room, Dr Delma is that person. She was kind and direct during regular and prenatal care - holding me accountable when needed and validating my concerns but where I feel Dr Delma really excelled was in the delivery room. She was in her element! Dr Delma was supportive, encouraging, and made me feel empowered. I had the best experience with Dr Delma and can’t recommend her enough!
About Dr. Dominique Delma, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 30 years of experience
- English, French
Education & Certifications
- PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
