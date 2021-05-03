Dr. Dominique Bailey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bailey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dominique Bailey, MD
Overview
Dr. Dominique Bailey, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Gastroenterology. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Locations
CUIMC/NewYork-Presbyterian Morgan Stanley Children's Hospital3959 Broadway, New York, NY 10032 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
WOW! I am surprised I am the first one to leave a review!!!!!!!! This doctor is fantastic! I love her thoroughness and kindness. She gave me plenty of time and was VERY clear with the instructions and plans going forward.
About Dr. Dominique Bailey, MD
- Pediatrics
- 11 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
- Pediatric Gastroenterology and Pediatrics
