Dr. Allen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dominique Allen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Dominique Allen, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Towson, MD. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Greater Baltimore Medical Center.
Locations
Merryman & Allen LLC6569 N Charles St Ste 501, Towson, MD 21204 Directions (410) 938-8960
Hospital Affiliations
- Greater Baltimore Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
I had almost no waiting time. The office is efficiently run, the staff is competent, professional, and friendly. Dr. Allen is personable, professional, always explains things well, and truly cares about her patients. I highly recommend her.
About Dr. Dominique Allen, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 28 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Allen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Allen.
