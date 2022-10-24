Overview

Dr. Dominika Szwedo, MD is a Pulmonologist in North Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from PONTIFICIA UNIVERSIDAD CATILICA DEL ECUADOR / FACULTAD DE MEDICINA and is affiliated with Baptist Health Medical Center North Little Rock.



Dr. Szwedo works at Baptist Health Specialty Clinic in North Little Rock, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Pneumonia, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Emphysema along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.