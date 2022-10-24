Dr. Dominika Szwedo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Szwedo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dominika Szwedo, MD
Overview
Dr. Dominika Szwedo, MD is a Pulmonologist in North Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from PONTIFICIA UNIVERSIDAD CATILICA DEL ECUADOR / FACULTAD DE MEDICINA and is affiliated with Baptist Health Medical Center North Little Rock.
Locations
Baptist Health Specialty Clinic3201 Springhill Dr Ste 350, North Little Rock, AR 72117 Directions (501) 945-0392
- 2 3500 Springhill Dr Ste 200A, North Little Rock, AR 72117 Directions (501) 945-0392
Baptist Health Medical Center - North Little Rock3333 Springhill Dr, North Little Rock, AR 72117 Directions (501) 202-3610
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Medical Center North Little Rock
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Szwedo treated my husband for blood clots in his lungs and leg. We were very impressed with her professional approach and her compassion for his condition. She was easy to communicate with and answered all of our questions and concerns. Great physician that we would highly recommend.
About Dr. Dominika Szwedo, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 18 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- PONTIFICIA UNIVERSIDAD CATILICA DEL ECUADOR / FACULTAD DE MEDICINA
- Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Szwedo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Szwedo accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Szwedo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Szwedo has seen patients for Pneumonia, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Emphysema, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Szwedo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Szwedo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Szwedo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Szwedo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Szwedo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.