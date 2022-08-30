Dr. Dominik Greda, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Greda is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dominik Greda, MD
Overview
Dr. Dominik Greda, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Middletown, OH. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 7 years of experience. They graduated from Rush Medical College Of Rush University Medical Center and is affiliated with Miami Valley Hospital South, Miami Valley Hospital North, Upper Valley Medical Center, Atrium Medical Center and Miami Valley Hospital.
Dr. Greda works at
Locations
Premier ENT Associates in Middletown1055 Summitt Dr, Middletown, OH 45042 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Miami Valley Hospital South
- Miami Valley Hospital North
- Upper Valley Medical Center
- Atrium Medical Center
- Miami Valley Hospital
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Dominik Greda, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 7 years of experience
- English
- 1306209622
Education & Certifications
- Duke University Medical Center
- Rush Medical College Of Rush University Medical Center
Dr. Greda has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Greda using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Greda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Greda. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Greda.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Greda, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Greda appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.