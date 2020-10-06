Dr. Dominick Tuason, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tuason is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dominick Tuason, MD
Overview
Dr. Dominick Tuason, MD is a Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Neptune, NJ. They specialize in Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Pa Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital, Greenwich Hospital, Yale New Haven Hospital and Yale New Haven Hospital, Saint Raphael Campus.
Locations
Pediatric Orthopedic Associates3700 State Route 33 Ste A, Neptune, NJ 07753 Directions (732) 897-4200
- 2 1 Long Wharf Dr Fl 2, New Haven, CT 06511 Directions (203) 737-8035
Hospital Affiliations
- Bridgeport Hospital
- Greenwich Hospital
- Yale New Haven Hospital
- Yale New Haven Hospital, Saint Raphael Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tuason?
Excellent doctor! He explains everything from A to Z. My son had a excellent healing process.
About Dr. Dominick Tuason, MD
- Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1588867790
Education & Certifications
- Texas Scottish Rite Hospital for Children
- University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC)
- Univ Of Pa Sch Of Med
- Johns Hopkins University
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tuason has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tuason accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tuason has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tuason has seen patients for Spine Deformities, Scoliosis and Broken Arm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tuason on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Tuason. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tuason.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tuason, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tuason appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.