Overview

Dr. Dominick Sansone, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Deerfield Beach, FL. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Barry Univ and is affiliated with Broward Health Imperial Point and Broward Health North.



Dr. Sansone works at East Ocean Podiatry in Deerfield Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.