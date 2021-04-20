See All Podiatric Surgeons in Deerfield Beach, FL
Dr. Dominick Sansone, DPM

Podiatric Surgery
5 (191)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Dominick Sansone, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Deerfield Beach, FL. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Barry Univ and is affiliated with Broward Health Imperial Point and Broward Health North.

Dr. Sansone works at East Ocean Podiatry in Deerfield Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    East Ocean Podiatry
    820 E Hillsboro Blvd, Deerfield Beach, FL 33441 (954) 481-3525
    Monday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Broward Health Imperial Point
  • Broward Health North

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Bunion
Hammer Toe
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Bunion
Hammer Toe
Ankle Sprains and Strains

Treatment frequency



Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Ankle Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Simple Fracture Care and Casting Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Stem Cell Therapy Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 191 ratings
    Patient Ratings (191)
    5 Star
    (179)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Apr 20, 2021
    Apr 20, 2021
I wish I could give Dr. Sansone more than 5 stars he is so wonderful. I am a loving/doting Mom and panicked when I found out my son had a foot problem (on both feet) and potentially needed surgery. After asking around, I heard people raving about Dr. Sansone.. and I went to see him. He has the best bed side manner and truly is so knowledgeable. I never felt "rushed" or like any of my questions were dumb questions. After a few months of conservative therapies my son eventually needed surgery. Dr. Sansone was a saint. . he was at the surgery center early, with his amazing bed side manner making everyone feel super comfortable.. The surgery was such a blessing.. the best thing I ever did for my son (who is a major athlete). If you are ever skeptical, scared, or just need to hear it from another Mom.. THIS IS THE DOCTOR. He is truly the best.
    Chelle Zeitlin — Apr 20, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Dominick Sansone, DPM
    About Dr. Dominick Sansone, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatric Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1962724732
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Westside regional medical center
    Internship
    • Westside Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Barry Univ
    Undergraduate School
    • University of South Florida
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dominick Sansone, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sansone is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sansone has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sansone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sansone works at East Ocean Podiatry in Deerfield Beach, FL. View the full address on Dr. Sansone’s profile.

    191 patients have reviewed Dr. Sansone. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sansone.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sansone, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sansone appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

