Dr. Ruybal accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dominick Ruybal, DO
Overview
Dr. Dominick Ruybal, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Blanding, UT.
Dr. Ruybal works at
Locations
Blue Mountain Hospital-swing Beds802 S 200 W, Blanding, UT 84511 Directions (435) 678-3993
Montezuma Creek Community Health Center1478 E HIGHWAY 162, Montezuma Creek, UT 84534 Directions (435) 651-3700
Hospital Affiliations
- Blue Mountain Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He is the most pleasant and caring understanding Dr i have ever had . He listened to my concerns and took the time to explain thing in a way i understood .And I have never been fond of doctors. But this one changed my outlook on them . It was a joy to be his patient
About Dr. Dominick Ruybal, DO
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1811428048
Education & Certifications
- Family Practice
Dr. Ruybal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Ruybal has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ruybal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ruybal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ruybal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.