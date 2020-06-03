Dr. Paonessa has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dominick Paonessa, MD
Overview
Dr. Dominick Paonessa, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY AT UTICA-ROME and is affiliated with Saint Peter's Hospital.
Locations
Christopher F. Paonessa319 S Manning Blvd Ste 105, Albany, NY 12208 Directions (518) 489-2651
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Peter's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Paonessa was very nice. Made me feel very comfortable . Penny was very helpful and pleasant to deal with.
About Dr. Dominick Paonessa, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 54 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1215909973
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY AT UTICA-ROME
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Paonessa accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Paonessa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Paonessa has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Cholesteatoma and Allergic Rhinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Paonessa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Paonessa speaks Italian.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Paonessa. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Paonessa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Paonessa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Paonessa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.