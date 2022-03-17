Dr. Dominick Giuffrida, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Giuffrida is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dominick Giuffrida, DO
Overview
Dr. Dominick Giuffrida, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Norristown, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Einstein Medical Center Montgomery and Suburban Community Hospital.
Dr. Giuffrida works at
Locations
Womens Health Institute East Norriton Womens Healthcar PC325 W Germantown Pike Ste 300, Norristown, PA 19403 Directions (610) 239-8970
Hospital Affiliations
- Einstein Medical Center Montgomery
- Suburban Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Giuffrida explained my situation to me in a very compassionate manner and managed my surgery and treatment plan throughout. He coordinated with other Doctors necessary to help me with my situation. He made me feel comfortable that I was in good hands and I would be alright. I would recommend him to anyone who needed a caring , competent and skilled doctor.!!
About Dr. Dominick Giuffrida, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1063480135
Education & Certifications
- KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Giuffrida has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Giuffrida accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Giuffrida has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Giuffrida works at
Dr. Giuffrida has seen patients for Osteoporosis and Ovarian Cysts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Giuffrida on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Giuffrida. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Giuffrida.
