Dr. Dominick Gadaleta, MD
Overview
Dr. Dominick Gadaleta, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.
Locations
NHPP Surgical Specialties at Great Neck310 E Shore Rd Ste 203, Great Neck, NY 11023 Directions (516) 482-8657
North Shore University Hospital300 Community Dr, Manhasset, NY 11030 Directions (844) 727-5795
- 3 250 E Main St, Bay Shore, NY 11706 Directions (631) 665-0027
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
The man saved my life when the . Love the man! Was misdiagnosed and he came in at the last moment and performed emergency surgery
About Dr. Dominick Gadaleta, MD
- General Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1710070347
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
