Dr. Dominick Detommaso, DPM
Overview
Dr. Dominick Detommaso, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN.
Dr. Detommaso works at
Locations
-
1
Fort Wayne Orthopaedics LLC2512 E DuPont Rd Ste 110, Fort Wayne, IN 46825 Directions (260) 436-8686
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Took care of our high school football player’s ankle. Nice guy, seems like he knows what he is doing. Will go again without hesitation.
About Dr. Dominick Detommaso, DPM
- Podiatry
- English, Italian
Dr. Detommaso works at
Dr. Detommaso has seen patients for Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Detommaso on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Detommaso speaks Italian.
