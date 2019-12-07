See All Podiatrists in Fort Wayne, IN
Dr. Dominick Detommaso, DPM

Podiatry
4.5 (6)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Dominick Detommaso, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. 

Dr. Detommaso works at Fort Wayne Orthopedics in Fort Wayne, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Fort Wayne Orthopaedics LLC
    2512 E DuPont Rd Ste 110, Fort Wayne, IN 46825 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (260) 436-8686

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Plantar Fasciitis
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Plantar Fasciitis
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed

Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Plantar Fasciitis
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Bunion
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair
Foot Sprain
Hammer Toe
Achilles Tendinitis
Achilles Tenotomy
Ankle Fracture
Foot Fracture
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon
Stress Fracture of Foot
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 07, 2019
    Dec 07, 2019
    About Dr. Dominick Detommaso, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Italian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1013910041
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dominick Detommaso, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Detommaso is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Detommaso has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Detommaso has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Detommaso works at Fort Wayne Orthopedics in Fort Wayne, IN. View the full address on Dr. Detommaso’s profile.

    Dr. Detommaso has seen patients for Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Detommaso on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Detommaso. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Detommaso.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Detommaso, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Detommaso appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

