Dr. Dominick Calabria, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Calabria is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dominick Calabria, MD
Overview
Dr. Dominick Calabria, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Bradenton, FL. They graduated from University Of Havana and is affiliated with HCA Florida Blake Hospital.
Dr. Calabria works at
Locations
-
1
Batey Cardiovascular Center6100 Pointe West Blvd, Bradenton, FL 34209 Directions (941) 798-3840Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Blake Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Calabria?
Fantastic! He has kept my wife ( and me) alive and running smoothly for a number of years. Gonna miss his personal manner. He has been a friend to us for a long time!
About Dr. Dominick Calabria, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1447243969
Education & Certifications
- RHODE ISLAND HOSPITAL
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- RHODE ISLAND HOSPITAL
- University Of Havana
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Calabria has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Calabria accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Calabria has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Calabria works at
Dr. Calabria has seen patients for Heart Palpitations, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Calabria on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Calabria. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Calabria.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Calabria, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Calabria appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.