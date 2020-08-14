Dr. Dominick Adornato, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Adornato is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dominick Adornato, DDS
Overview
Dr. Dominick Adornato, DDS is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Macedonia, OH.
Dr. Adornato works at
Locations
-
1
Adornato Dominick C III DDS Inc1129 E Aurora Rd Ste 101, Macedonia, OH 44056 Directions (440) 230-3103
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Humana
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Adornato?
Dr. Adornato and his staff were just wonderful regarding the care I received during my dental visit. They were kind and caring, eased my anxiety, and made me completely comfortable through out the entire procedure. This was my first visit, and Dr. Adornato was highly recommended. I can see why, he is truly an asset to his profession. His dental / nurse assistant was marvelous. Thank you so much!
About Dr. Dominick Adornato, DDS
- Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
- English
- 1306930169
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Adornato has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Adornato accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Adornato has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Adornato works at
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Adornato. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Adornato.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Adornato, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Adornato appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.