Dr. Dominic Tang, MD
Overview
Dr. Dominic Tang, MD is an Urology Specialist in Arlington, TX.
Locations
USMD Arlington Cancer Center Urology Clinic801 W Interstate 20 Ste 1, Arlington, TX 76017 Directions (817) 769-7258
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
It was smooth and very informative. I highly recommend him to anyone who is dealing with urologic cancer.
About Dr. Dominic Tang, MD
- Urology
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tang has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tang accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Tang using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Tang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tang has seen patients for Hydrocele, Prostate Cancer and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Tang. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.