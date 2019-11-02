See All Urologists in Arlington, TX
Dr. Dominic Tang, MD

Urology
3.0 (2)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Dominic Tang, MD is an Urology Specialist in Arlington, TX. 

Dr. Tang works at USMD Redbird Square Oncology and Infusion Center in Arlington, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hydrocele, Prostate Cancer and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    USMD Arlington Cancer Center Urology Clinic
    801 W Interstate 20 Ste 1, Arlington, TX 76017 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 769-7258

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Nov 02, 2019
    It was smooth and very informative. I highly recommend him to anyone who is dealing with urologic cancer.
    Dena — Nov 02, 2019
    • Urology
    • English
    • Male
    • 1215222989
    • Urology
