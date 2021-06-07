Dr. Tam has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dominic Tam, MD
Overview
Dr. Dominic Tam, MD is a Dermatologist in Brookpark, OH. They specialize in Dermatology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Tam works at
Locations
Certified Dermatologists Brook Park14401 Snow Rd Ste 104, Brookpark, OH 44142 Directions (440) 572-3020
Dominic W. Tam MD & Rose Cw Tam MD Inc.16000 Pearl Rd, Strongsville, OH 44136 Directions (440) 572-3020
- 3 50 W Juniper Ln, Chagrin Falls, OH 44022 Directions (440) 572-3020
Certified Dermatologists7171 Royalton Rd Ste 200, North Royalton, OH 44133 Directions (440) 572-3020
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My family and I have been going to Dr. Dominic Tam for over 25 years. He is an extremely knowledgeable doctor who shows great empathy and cares for his patients. He is my favorite health care professional because he always puts patients first and has provided first-class care for us throughout the decades. We are so grateful for this and for having the chance to know such an exceptional person and doctor.
About Dr. Dominic Tam, MD
- Dermatology
- 47 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1598852501
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Dermatology
