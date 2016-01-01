Dr. Dominic Roca, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roca is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dominic Roca, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Stamford, CT. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Stamford Hospital.
Stamford Health Medical Group190 W Broad St, Stamford, CT 06902 Directions (203) 348-2437
Stamford Health - Medical Office Building (radiology)29 Hospital Plz, Stamford, CT 06902 Directions (203) 348-2437
- Stamford Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Critical Care Medicine
- 31 years of experience
- English
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Critical Care Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Dr. Roca has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Roca accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Roca has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Roca. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roca.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Roca, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Roca appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.