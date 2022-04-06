Overview

Dr. Dominic Robine, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Cardiology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Kansas City University|Kansas City University Of Medicine & Biosciences: College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with MountainView Hospital and Summerlin Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Robine works at Nevada Cardiology Associates in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Aortic Ectasia and Hyperlipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.