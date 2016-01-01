Dr. Dominic Plucinski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Plucinski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dominic Plucinski, MD
Overview
Dr. Dominic Plucinski, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Edina, MN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital.
Locations
Northern Veins P.A.6565 France Ave S Ste 101, Edina, MN 55435 Directions (952) 920-0092
Hospital Affiliations
- M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Dominic Plucinski, MD
- Cardiology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1902856974
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
