Dr. Dominic Pedulla, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pedulla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dominic Pedulla, MD
Overview
Dr. Dominic Pedulla, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with INTEGRIS Baptist Medical Center Portland Avenue.
Dr. Pedulla works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Oklahoma Vein/Endovascular Ctr3300 NW 56th St Ste 200, Oklahoma City, OK 73112 Directions (405) 947-2228
Hospital Affiliations
- INTEGRIS Baptist Medical Center Portland Avenue
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pedulla?
I have had an excellent experience and the staff is knowledgeable and courteous. Never have had any trouble changing my appointment or scheduling an appointment. Very pleased with the end result of Dr. Pedulla's treatment.
About Dr. Dominic Pedulla, MD
- Cardiology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1558321489
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pedulla has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pedulla accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pedulla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pedulla works at
Dr. Pedulla speaks Spanish.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Pedulla. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pedulla.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pedulla, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pedulla appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.