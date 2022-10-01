Overview

Dr. Dominic Patillo, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine and is affiliated with Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center and Providence Portland Medical Center.



Dr. Patillo works at Orthopedics/Sports Medicine Center in Portland, OR. They frequently treat conditions like De Quervain's Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.