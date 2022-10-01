Dr. Dominic Patillo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patillo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dominic Patillo, MD
Overview
Dr. Dominic Patillo, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine and is affiliated with Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center and Providence Portland Medical Center.
Locations
Orthopedic & Sports Medicine Center of Oregon LLC1515 NW 18th Ave Ste 300, Portland, OR 97209 Directions (503) 224-8399
Hospital Affiliations
- Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center
- Providence Portland Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- LifeWise
- MultiPlan
- ODS Health Plan
- PacificSource
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I went to Dr. Patillo to treat my DQT. He was compassionate, and despite an obviously busy day, he was very patient with my plethora of questions. We'll see if the steroid injection works, but I'm confident he'll do a great job if I have to go back for further treatment.
About Dr. Dominic Patillo, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1275649162
Education & Certifications
- Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patillo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patillo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patillo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patillo has seen patients for De Quervain's Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patillo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Patillo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patillo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patillo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patillo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.