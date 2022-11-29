Dr. Dominic Nkwocha, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nkwocha is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dominic Nkwocha, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Dominic Nkwocha, MD is an Addiction Psychiatry Specialist in Smyrna, GA. They graduated from WE WROCLAWIU IM. PIASTOW SLASKICH / ACADEMY OF MEDICINE.
Locations
Denk Inc3832 HIGHLANDS PKWY SE, Smyrna, GA 30082 Directions (678) 324-8406Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Nkwocha has been my doctor since 2007. That's Fifteen years. I trust him. He understands; he doesn't profile you, no matter your situation. I couldn't imagine not having him as my addiction specialist. There is no feeling of shame When you're dealing with any addiction, addiction is a disease, and it can be treated. I'm proof. I had a spinal fusion at the age of 13. I have two Harrington rods, 16 pins, and several brackets, and I had bone taken from my hip to fuse to my spine. It was fused in 7 areas. After having my 2nd child, my hips widened, and a bracket broke. My PCP sent me to pain management, which went downhill. I took pain medication for two years when my body became tolerant; I had to take more. When I started running out early, is the first time I felt what addiction was. I was never taught about addiction; I never knew what it was. It can happen to anyone. Thankfully I found Dr. Nkwocha, and I haven't taken any pain medication in 15 years, and the medication he prescribes me has to help with my back pain because it never hurts. I will always be grateful to him for helping me and listening. He's a great Doctor, and I’d never say any different. If someone is struggling with addiction, I always give them his information. Substance Abuse is alive and real, and it's terrifying. Currently, our entire country is dealing with an opioid epidemic; the sad truth is that most of those people are adolescents or young adults. I trust Dr. Nkwocha with my life, and if you are struggling, you should too! I would never write an inaccurate review. Fifteen years is a long time. I feel as if I know him well enough to leave an accurate assessment. If you go to see him be completely honest with him about everything you're going through and everything you've done and might be currently doing. If you don't, then he can't treat you properly. He's there to help you get your life back in order, and if you allow him to help, he will help change your life.
About Dr. Dominic Nkwocha, MD
- Addiction Psychiatry
- English
- 1942221718
Education & Certifications
- WE WROCLAWIU IM. PIASTOW SLASKICH / ACADEMY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nkwocha works at
