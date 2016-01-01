Overview

Dr. Dominic Leung, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Aurora, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Presence Mercy Medical Center and Rush Copley Medical Center.



Dr. Leung works at Dreyer Medical Clinic in Aurora, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.