Dr. Kleinhenz has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dominic Kleinhenz, MD
Overview
Dr. Dominic Kleinhenz, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in East Providence, RI.
Dr. Kleinhenz works at
Locations
Ocpn-uoi Inc.1 Kettle Point Ave, East Providence, RI 02914 Directions (401) 457-1595Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
University Orthopedics Inc.45 Wells St Ste 204, Westerly, RI 02891 Directions (401) 637-7929
- 3 1598 S County Trl Ste 100203, East Greenwich, RI 02818 Directions (401) 443-4100
Hospital Affiliations
- Rhode Island Hospital
- The Miriam Hospital
- Westerly Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I am 53 years old and this was my first surgery. Dr. Kleinhenz came highly recommended. He took his time with me explaining my procedure and answered all of my questions. Dr. Kleinhenz was very professional throughout the entire process and I commend him and his staff for the amazing care and comfort I received. I am three weeks post surgery and feeling better than ever.
About Dr. Dominic Kleinhenz, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1275970303
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kleinhenz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kleinhenz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kleinhenz has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kleinhenz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Kleinhenz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kleinhenz.
