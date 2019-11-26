See All Psychiatrists in Houston, TX
Dr. Dominic Joseph, MDPA

Psychiatry
2.5 (31)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Dr. Dominic Joseph, MDPA is a Psychiatry Specialist in Houston, TX. 

Dr. Joseph works at Mental Health Mental Retard Aut in Houston, TX with other offices in Katy, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Northwest Clinic Pharmacy
    3737 Dacoma St, Houston, TX 77092 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 970-8400
  2. 2
    Dominic M. Joseph Mdpa
    1331 W Grand Pkwy N Ste 320, Katy, TX 77493 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 565-9119

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychological Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychological Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery

Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Conversion Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (16)
    About Dr. Dominic Joseph, MDPA

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1073559159
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joseph has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Joseph has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    31 patients have reviewed Dr. Joseph. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Joseph.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Joseph, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Joseph appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

