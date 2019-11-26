Dr. Joseph has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dominic Joseph, MDPA
Dr. Dominic Joseph, MDPA is a Psychiatry Specialist in Houston, TX.
Northwest Clinic Pharmacy3737 Dacoma St, Houston, TX 77092 Directions (713) 970-8400
Dominic M. Joseph Mdpa1331 W Grand Pkwy N Ste 320, Katy, TX 77493 Directions (281) 565-9119
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Dr Joseph is a great dr. I have been seeing for more than a year. He listens and helps with all issues is you are upfront with him. The staff is nice and friendly. They’re often busy but are never rude. I would recommend him all day. They take clients after five which is awesome for full time workers especially with kids.
- Psychiatry
- English
Dr. Joseph accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Joseph has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Joseph. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Joseph.
