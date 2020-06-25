Dr. Dominic Gross, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gross is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dominic Gross, MD
Overview
Dr. Dominic Gross, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Ks Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Sierra Medical Center and The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus.
Dr. Gross works at
Locations
-
1
West Texas Hand Surgery125 W Hague Rd Ste 10, El Paso, TX 79902 Directions (915) 307-2112
Hospital Affiliations
- Sierra Medical Center
- The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Corizon Health
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Idaho Physicians Network (IPN)
- LifeWise
- Medicaid of Idaho
- PacificSource
- Providence Health Plans
- Saint Alphonsus Health Alliance
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gross?
Very satisfied with treatment, doctor listened, evaluated problem, explained condition, and I feel he made the best course of treatment for my problem. I would highly recommended this doctor.
About Dr. Dominic Gross, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1275572307
Education & Certifications
- University Of New Mexico
- Univ Of Ks Sch Of Med
- U.C.L.A.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gross has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gross accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gross has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gross works at
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Gross. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gross.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gross, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gross appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.