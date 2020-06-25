Overview

Dr. Dominic Gross, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Ks Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Sierra Medical Center and The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus.



Dr. Gross works at West Texas Hand Surgery in El Paso, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.