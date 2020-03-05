Overview

Dr. Dominic Filardi, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Manhasset, NY. They completed their residency with North Shore Univ Hosp, General Surgery



Dr. Filardi works at Northwell Health in Manhasset, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Lumpectomy, Mastectomy and Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.