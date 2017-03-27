Dr. Dominic Demello, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Demello is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dominic Demello, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Dominic Demello, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Enfield, CT. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baystate Medical Center and Mercy Medical Center.
Dr. Demello works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Urology Group of Western New England701 Enfield St, Enfield, CT 06082 Directions (860) 741-6058
-
2
Qc Medi-ma Dba Kimberly Quality Care2150 MAIN ST, Springfield, MA 01104 Directions (413) 739-5676
Hospital Affiliations
- Baystate Medical Center
- Mercy Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Demello?
I've been completely satisfied with this office, from the staff, nurses, PA's to Dr. Demello, as well as their convenient online services! As a patient of over 5yrs, I've experienced nothing but excellent care & compassion. I also appreciate Dr. Demello's demeanor, professionalism & observations, along with his curt advice & recommendations. The last thing I want is a doctor who holds back anything or just gives me what I want rather than what I really need. That's why we go to them!
About Dr. Dominic Demello, MD
- Rheumatology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1245439033
Education & Certifications
- SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Demello has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Demello accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Demello has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Demello works at
Dr. Demello has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Demello on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Demello. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Demello.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Demello, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Demello appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.