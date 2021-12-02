Overview

Dr. Dominic Dekeratry, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Georgetown, TX. They completed their fellowship with Scott and White Memorial Hospital



Dr. Dekeratry works at Central Texas Pulmonary and Critical Care Associates in Georgetown, TX. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Wheezing and Shortness of Breath along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.