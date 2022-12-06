See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Sterling Heights, MI
Dr. Dominic Cusumano, MD

Internal Medicine
4.5 (53)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Dominic Cusumano, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Sterling Heights, MI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Henry Ford Hospital and Henry Ford Macomb Hospital.

Dr. Cusumano works at Henry Ford Medical Center - Lakeside in Sterling Heights, MI with other offices in Warren, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Henry Ford Medical Center - Lakeside
    14500 Hall Rd, Sterling Heights, MI 48313 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (586) 247-2700
    Monday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Henry Ford Medical Center - Warren
    8600 Chicago Rd, Warren, MI 48093 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (586) 826-3300

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Henry Ford Hospital
  • Henry Ford Macomb Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Sickle Cell Disease
Arthritis
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    Dec 06, 2022
    Great
    Anonymous — Dec 06, 2022
    About Dr. Dominic Cusumano, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 36 years of experience
    • English, Italian
    • 1447243779
    Education & Certifications

    • Wayne St U Affil Hosp
    • Wayne State University School Of Medicine
    • Notre Dame
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dominic Cusumano, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cusumano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cusumano has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cusumano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    53 patients have reviewed Dr. Cusumano. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cusumano.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cusumano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cusumano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

