Overview

Dr. Dominic Costabile is a Family Medicine Specialist in Naperville, IL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine / Midwestern University.



Dr. Costabile works at Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group in Naperville, IL with other offices in Lombard, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.