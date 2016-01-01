Overview

Dr. Dominic Chu, MD is an Urology Specialist in Monterey Park, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Garfield Medical Center.



Dr. Chu works at Paul T Urrea MD in Monterey Park, CA with other offices in West Covina, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Prostatitis and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.