Overview

Dr. Dominic Cefali, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Newburgh, IN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Evansville, Deaconess Gateway Hospital, Deaconess Henderson Hospital, Deaconess Hospital and The Heart Hospital At Deaconess Gateway.



Dr. Cefali works at Deaconess Heart Group in Newburgh, IN with other offices in Henderson, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.