Dr. Dominic Carreira, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Dominic Carreira, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Northside Hospital.
Peachtree Orthopedic Clinic3200 Downwood Cir NW Ste 700, Atlanta, GA 30327 Directions (404) 355-0743
Broward Health Orthopedics and Sports Medicine1601 S Andrews Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316 Directions (954) 522-3355
Peachtree Orthopaedic Clinic-northside5505 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd Ste 600, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 355-0743Monday7:00am - 4:00pmTuesday7:00am - 4:00pmWednesday7:00am - 4:00pmThursday7:00am - 4:00pmFriday7:00am - 4:00pmSaturday7:00am - 4:00pmSunday7:00am - 4:00pm
TFPS NSMC 3001 NW 49 Ave, Ste 3012307 W Broward Blvd Ste 200, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33312 Directions (954) 358-9474
- Northside Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
My experience was great I was given good information about my hip injury and a care plan about what my treatment would look like I would highly recommend Dr Carreir
- Sports Medicine
- 23 years of experience
- English
- Institute For Foot and Ankle Reconstruction
- Rush University
- University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
- UNIVERSITY OF NOTRE DAME
