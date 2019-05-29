Overview

Dr. Dominic Cammarano III, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Reading, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Reading Hospital.



Dr. Cammarano III works at Reading Ob-gyn P. C. in Reading, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Cervicitis and Abnormal Uterine Bleeding along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.