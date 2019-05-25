Dr. Dominic Buzzacco, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Buzzacco is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dominic Buzzacco, MD
Overview
Dr. Dominic Buzzacco, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Dublin, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITIES / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Buzzacco works at
Locations
-
1
Midwest Retina Inc.6655 Post Rd Ste A, Dublin, OH 43016 Directions (614) 293-8116
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Buzzacco?
Dr Buzzacco saved my sight! I have my life back with my family and friends due to Dr Buzzacco expertice.
About Dr. Dominic Buzzacco, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1437394947
Education & Certifications
- The Ohio State University Hospitals
- The Ohio State University Hospitals
- Riverside Methodist Hospital
- NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITIES / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Buzzacco has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Buzzacco accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Buzzacco has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Buzzacco works at
Dr. Buzzacco has seen patients for Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Retinal Hemorrhage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Buzzacco on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Buzzacco. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Buzzacco.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Buzzacco, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Buzzacco appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.