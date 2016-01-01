Overview

Dr. Dominic Bontempo Jr, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Norristown, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Roxborough Memorial Hospital and Suburban Community Hospital.



Dr. Bontempo Jr works at Mercy Surgical Specialists in Norristown, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Lymphedema, Venous Insufficiency, Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection and or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.